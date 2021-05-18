Triple M supports The Rocky Horror Show

Shiver in anticipation for the arrival of Richard O’Brien’s hilarious musical masterpiece

The Rocky Horror Show when it lands in Tasmania this October supported by Triple M.



Give yourself over to absolute pleasure and join sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget when they cross paths with the scandalous Frank-N-Furter, rippling Rocky and vivacious Magenta.



Get ready for a night of feisty frolics in this thrilling production featuring the timeless classics Sweet Transvestite, Dammit, Janet! and of course the pelvis-thrusting Time Warp.



Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is a non-stop party you will never forget, so sharpen those stilettos, pull on those fishnets and get ready to do the Time Warp…again!

Dressing up is encouraged, but not mandatory!



Cast to be announced…

Producers: Cassie Xintavelonis, Ben Armitage and John X (Rock of Ages and We Will Rock

You)



Tickets from $70 - Get yours from Theatre Royal HERE.