Trade #1:
- West Coast receive Tim Kelly, Pick 52 & 2020 Third Round Pick.
- Geelong receive Pick 14, Pick 24, Pick 37 & 2020 First Round Pick.
- Essendon receive Pick 33 & 57
Free Agency
Free Agent move #3:
- Melbourne receive Adam Tomlinson
- GWS receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 40)
Free Agent move #2:
- Brisbane receive Cam Ellis-Yolmen
- Adelaide receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 48)
Free Agent move #1:
- Gold Coast receive Brandon Ellis
- Richmond receive a second-round compensation pick (Pick 39)