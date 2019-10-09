Welcome to the Triple M Footy Trade Tracker!

Find every trade in one place as they happen:

All free agency moves are listed at the bottom.

Trade #1:

- West Coast receive Tim Kelly, Pick 52 & 2020 Third Round Pick.

- Geelong receive Pick 14, Pick 24, Pick 37 & 2020 First Round Pick.

- Essendon receive Pick 33 & 57

Free Agency

Free Agent move #3:

- Melbourne receive Adam Tomlinson

- GWS receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 40)

Free Agent move #2:

- Brisbane receive Cam Ellis-Yolmen

- Adelaide receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 48)

Free Agent move #1:

- Gold Coast receive Brandon Ellis

- Richmond receive a second-round compensation pick (Pick 39)