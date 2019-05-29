Triple M Newcastle's Give Me 5 For Kids Golf Day

How'd you like to spend some quality time on the golf course raising money for a wonderful local cause?

You can do it here at our Give Me 5 For Kids Golf Day

On at Pacific Dunes, Friday June 14. It will be an ambrose game of golf.

Player tickets are $130 each, $500 for a team and if you'd like to sponsor a hole and bring a team; $1000!

Buy your tickets HERE!

Each ticket is inclusive of cart hire a bacon and egg roll for breakfast, plus lunch after the game.

We have Ben Travis performing at lunch time with spectacular auctions and raffles hosted by our very own BLANCHY!

A sponsorship includes exclusive signage (we recommend a flag) at a designated hole. You will be recognized as a sponsor on the day during our proceedings and a partner in our Give Me 5 For Kids Campaign. There are 18 holes to sponsor in total. You can sponsor a couple if you like!

Imagine the difference you can make buy being involved with Give Me 5 For Kids. All funds raised on the day goes direct to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.