Triple M Presents Red Hot Summer Tour 2024
Red Hot Summer Tour
We are Newcastle’s home of live music in the Hunter and in 2024, the Red Hot Summer Tour is back!
Triple M is proud to Present Red Hot Summer Tour at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley on February 3rd!
The line-up is stacked, featuring the likes of...
Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray,
Kasey Chambers & Mahalia Barnes And The Soulmates!
Tune into 102.9 Triple M for your chance to score tickets or head to Ticketmaster!