Triple M Presents Red Hot Summer Tour 2024

We are Newcastle’s home of live music in the Hunter and in 2024, the Red Hot Summer Tour is back!

Triple M is proud to Present Red Hot Summer Tour at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley on February 3rd!

The line-up is stacked, featuring the likes of...

Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray,

Kasey Chambers & Mahalia Barnes And The Soulmates!

Tune into 102.9 Triple M for your chance to score tickets or head to Ticketmaster!