Sunset Sounds - Coming to Gosford!

Triple M Presents Sunset Sounds, coming to the the Entertainment Grounds in Gosford on Saturday 9th April 2022! Live music is well and truly back up and running, with ten Aussie music legends on the line-up - all squeezed into one day of Aussie music bliss.

Headlining is ARIA Hall of Fame recipient Daryl Braithwaite, who will be joined by Aussie icons Kate Ceberano, The Black Sorrows, Russell Morris, Richard Clapton, The Radiators, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex, The Chantoozies and Matt Finish.

Tickets on sale from December 6! For tickets and more information, click here!

What: Triple M Presents Sunset Sounds

When: Saturday 9th April 2022

Where: The Entertainment Grounds, 4 Racecourse Rd, West Gosford NSW 2250