TripleMGVWhatsOn2019

Sorry Day Sunset Ceremony - Monday, 27 May 2019 from 17:00 - 20:00 @ La Trobe Shepparton Campus, Fryers Street, Shepparton, Victoria, 3630



David Hayes in Shepparton for Give Me 5 For Kids - Thursday, 30 May 2019 from 12:30 - 14:00 @ Parklake, 481 Wyndham Street, Shepparton, Victoria, 3630



Fibre and Wool Day - Saturday, 1 June 2019 from 10:00 - 15:00 @ Orr St, Shepparton. For all spinners, weavers, knitters and crocheters alike!



Jan Fran - Sexism In The City in Shepparton - Tuesday, 4 June 2-19 from 18:00 - 21:00 @ The Carrington, 505 Wyndham Street, Shepparton, Victoria, 3630



Shepparton Foodshare's Make A Meal Of June - Wednesday, 5 June 2019 from 18:30-22:30 @ The Woolshed at Emerald Bank, 7719 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla, Victoria 3630



Great Global Greyhound Walk - Sunday, 9 June 2019 from 10:00 @ Lake Victoria, Shepparton, Victoria



Feast of St Anthony - Sunday, 16th June from 12:00 @ St Mels School Hall. $10 per head for lunch



An Evening With Joey Scandizzo - GV Brain Shepparton - Monday, 17 June 2019 from 18:00 - 21:00 @ Sherbourne Terrace, 109 Wyndham Street, Shepparton, Victoria 3630





The Haven Presents Ladies Night - Friday, 28 June from 18:00 @ 92 Wyndham Street Shepparton. Tickets $20



A Night Under The Stars Ball - Hosted by Mooroopna Football Netball Club - Saturday, 29 June from 18:30 @ Sir Ian McLennan Centre, Mooroopna, Vicotira 3629



Shepparton Football Netball Club Annual Ball - Saturday, 6 July 2019 from 19:00 - 01:00 @ Shepparton Football Netball Club, Deakin Reserve, Harold Street, Shepparton Vicotria, 3630



Julian Burnside AO QC - Fairley La Trobe Lecture - Wednesday 17 July from 19:00 - 20:15 @ The Woolshed at Emerald Bank, 7719 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla, Victoria 3630



Shepparton Running Festival - Sunday, 25 August 2019 from 06:30 - 14:30 @ Victoria Park Lake, Shepparton, Victoria 3630



OUT in the OPEN Festival - Thursday, 31 October - Wednesday, 6 November @ Shepparton, Victoria 3630

