Watch North Melbourne Take On The Sydney Swans!

Hobart is kicking off this weekend with a bit of footy at Blundstone Arena!

This Saturday, May 18th the Roos will be playing the Swans in a nail biter of a match at 7.25PM.

Gates will open at 5.30PM, so get in early, grab a beer and a bite, kick back and watch the competition unfold.

If you're stuck for transport, park your car at Wrest Point and catch the FREE Wrest Point Ferry to Bellerive Wharf! It couldn't get any easier!

So save the date and jump onto the website for more game info and ticket prices!