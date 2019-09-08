Welfare Concerns For Two Women

Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of two missing females - Emmanuella MAROTTA 18 years and Gemma LETIZIA 19 years. They had gone four wheel driving and were believed to be in the Mt Dale Lookout area which is in the Shire Of Beverley and between Armadale and Beverley at about 6.00pm Sunday, 9 September 2019. They were driving a white Toyota Hilux dual cab, registration 1DUC 118 which has “LifeStyle Renovations” sign writing on the doors

Emmanuella is described as approximately 165cm tall, slim build, blonde hair, green eyes and light skinned and was last seen wearing black leggings, black crop top with three quarter sleeves. Gemma is described as approximately 169cm tall, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and light skinned and last seen wearing black t-shirt and blue denim shorts.

Anyone who has seen them or the white Toyota Hilux dual cab or has information on the whereabouts of the girls is asked to call Police immediately on 131 444.