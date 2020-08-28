Yarra Valley Water Has Issued A Contaminated Water Warning For 88 Suburbs In Melbourne

Following storm damage

Article heading image for Yarra Valley Water Has Issued A Contaminated Water Warning For 88 Suburbs In Melbourne

Yarra Valley Water has issued a contaminated water notice for 88 Melbourne suburbs after electrical damage due to last night’s storm led to non disinfected water entering the water supply.

LISTEN HERE:

The storm damaged a chlorinator at Silvan Dam, which has resulted in untreated water entering the system.

Yarra Valley Water are urging customers not to drink their water unless it is boiled.

AFFECTED SUBURBS

ATTWOOD FAWKNER OLINDA 
BAYSWATER FOREST HILL PARK ORCHARDS 
BAYSWATER NORTH GLEN WAVERLEY PLENTY 
BLACKBURN GREENSBOROUGH RESEARCH 
BLACKBURN NORTH GREENSBOROUGH RESERVOIR 
BLACKBURN SOUTH GREENVALE RINGWOOD 
BORONIA HEATHMONT RINGWOOD EAST 
BOX HILL NORTH KALORAMA RINGWOOD NORTH 
BROADMEADOWS KANGAROO GROUND ROXBURGH PARK 
BULLEEN KILSYTH SILVAN 
BUNDOORA KILSYTH SOUTH SOMERTON 
BURWOOD KINGSBURY SOUTH MORANG 
BURWOOD EAST LALOR TEMPLESTOWE 
CAMPBELLFIELD LILYDALE TEMPLESTOWE LOWER 
CHIRNSIDE PARK LOWER PLENTY THE BASIN 
COBURG NORTH MEADOW HEIGHTS THOMASTOWN 
COLDSTREAM MELBOURNE AIRPORT VERMONT 
COOLAROO MERNDA VERMONT SOUTH 
CRAIGIEBURN MILL PARK VIEWBANK 
CROYDON MITCHAM WANTIRNA 
CROYDON HILLS MONBULK WARRANDYTE 
CROYDON NORTH MONT ALBERT NORTH WARRANDYTE SOUTH 
CROYDON SOUTH MONTMORENCY WARRANWOOD 
DALLAS MONTROSE WESTMEADOWS 
DONCASTER MOOROOLBARK WOLLERT 
DONCASTER EAST MOUNT DANDENONG WONGA PARK 
DONVALE MOUNT EVELYN YALLAMBIE 
DOREEN MOUNT WAVERLEY YARRAMBAT 
ELTHAM NORTH WARRANDYTE   
EPPING NUNAWADING   

Follow all the news out of Melbourne with the Victoria Briefing playlist:

Yarra Valley Water gave the following advice about keeping water healthy:

  • Boil water in a kettle with an automatic cut-off or on the stove until it boils strongly, with a rapid stream of air-bubbles from the bottom of the kettle or pan.
  • Once you have boiled the water, allow it to cool.
  • You can store it in the fridge in clean, closed containers for drinking or food preparation – you do not need to boil it again.
  • Take care not to injure or scald yourself when you handle boiling water, especially around children

Unboiled water can still be used for showering, toilets, washing dishes and clothes and watering gardens.

Stay across everything Melbourne with the Hot Breakfast playlist:

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!

Rudi Edsall

a day ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Melbourne
Water
Listen Live!
Melbourne
Water
Melbourne
Water
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs