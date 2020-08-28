Yarra Valley Water Has Issued A Contaminated Water Warning For 88 Suburbs In Melbourne

Yarra Valley Water has issued a contaminated water notice for 88 Melbourne suburbs after electrical damage due to last night’s storm led to non disinfected water entering the water supply.

The storm damaged a chlorinator at Silvan Dam, which has resulted in untreated water entering the system.

Yarra Valley Water are urging customers not to drink their water unless it is boiled.

AFFECTED SUBURBS

ATTWOOD FAWKNER OLINDA BAYSWATER FOREST HILL PARK ORCHARDS BAYSWATER NORTH GLEN WAVERLEY PLENTY BLACKBURN GREENSBOROUGH RESEARCH BLACKBURN NORTH GREENSBOROUGH RESERVOIR BLACKBURN SOUTH GREENVALE RINGWOOD BORONIA HEATHMONT RINGWOOD EAST BOX HILL NORTH KALORAMA RINGWOOD NORTH BROADMEADOWS KANGAROO GROUND ROXBURGH PARK BULLEEN KILSYTH SILVAN BUNDOORA KILSYTH SOUTH SOMERTON BURWOOD KINGSBURY SOUTH MORANG BURWOOD EAST LALOR TEMPLESTOWE CAMPBELLFIELD LILYDALE TEMPLESTOWE LOWER CHIRNSIDE PARK LOWER PLENTY THE BASIN COBURG NORTH MEADOW HEIGHTS THOMASTOWN COLDSTREAM MELBOURNE AIRPORT VERMONT COOLAROO MERNDA VERMONT SOUTH CRAIGIEBURN MILL PARK VIEWBANK CROYDON MITCHAM WANTIRNA CROYDON HILLS MONBULK WARRANDYTE CROYDON NORTH MONT ALBERT NORTH WARRANDYTE SOUTH CROYDON SOUTH MONTMORENCY WARRANWOOD DALLAS MONTROSE WESTMEADOWS DONCASTER MOOROOLBARK WOLLERT DONCASTER EAST MOUNT DANDENONG WONGA PARK DONVALE MOUNT EVELYN YALLAMBIE DOREEN MOUNT WAVERLEY YARRAMBAT ELTHAM NORTH WARRANDYTE EPPING NUNAWADING

Yarra Valley Water gave the following advice about keeping water healthy:

Boil water in a kettle with an automatic cut-off or on the stove until it boils strongly, with a rapid stream of air-bubbles from the bottom of the kettle or pan.

Once you have boiled the water, allow it to cool.

You can store it in the fridge in clean, closed containers for drinking or food preparation – you do not need to boil it again.

Take care not to injure or scald yourself when you handle boiling water, especially around children

Unboiled water can still be used for showering, toilets, washing dishes and clothes and watering gardens.

