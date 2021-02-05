Immerse In Music With 'Zappa'
19th - 21st February
Are you ready to take an in-depth look into the life and work of musician Frank Zappa?
You can catch the Zappa film screening at Event Cinemas Tuggerah for 3 special sessions only! Exploring Frank Zappa's private life and his rich, often controversial musical career. Featuring unfettered access to the Zappa vault and a deep cache of archived footage.
Session times:
19/02/21 7:00pm
20/02/21 3:30pm
21/02/21 3:30pm
What: Zappa
Where: Event Cinemas Tuggerah, 50 Wyong Rd, Tuggerah, NSW 2259