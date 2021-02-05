Immerse In Music With 'Zappa'

Are you ready to take an in-depth look into the life and work of musician Frank Zappa?

You can catch the Zappa film screening at Event Cinemas Tuggerah for 3 special sessions only! Exploring Frank Zappa's private life and his rich, often controversial musical career. Featuring unfettered access to the Zappa vault and a deep cache of archived footage.

Session times:

19/02/21 7:00pm

20/02/21 3:30pm

21/02/21 3:30pm

Click here to purchase your tickets!

What: Zappa

When: Friday 19th Feb - Sunday 21st Feb

Where: Event Cinemas Tuggerah, 50 Wyong Rd, Tuggerah, NSW 2259

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play